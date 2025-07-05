Amalgamated Bank Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.71. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $124.67.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.