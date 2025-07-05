Amalgamated Bank Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.99.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.