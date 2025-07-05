Amalgamated Bank Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 182.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

