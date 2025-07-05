Amalgamated Bank Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Trex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Trex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Trex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.