Amalgamated Bank Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8%

CORT opened at $72.65 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $117.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CORT

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $1,581,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,111.40. This trade represents a 53.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $155,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,233 shares of company stock valued at $17,014,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.