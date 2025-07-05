Amalgamated Bank Has $2.99 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 612,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,083,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,320,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 95,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -108.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

