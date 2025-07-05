Amalgamated Bank Has $3.03 Million Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,732,000 after buying an additional 803,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $190,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,447,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Ball by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,389,000 after buying an additional 1,158,668 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

