Amalgamated Bank Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8,212.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 69,313 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $42,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,673. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $666,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

