Amalgamated Bank Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This trade represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Up 1.0%

Fabrinet stock opened at $291.59 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $148.55 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

