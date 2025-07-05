Amalgamated Bank Has $3.14 Million Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in WESCO International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 256,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after buying an additional 152,727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WESCO International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 19,737.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 74,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 74,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $194.29 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.21 and a 1 year high of $216.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $172.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 3,106 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $550,196.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,346,262.34. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.63.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

