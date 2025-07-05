Amalgamated Bank Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Citigroup upped their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

