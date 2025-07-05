Amalgamated Bank Has $3.40 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 31.9% during the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 98.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 49,827 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $1,348,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HRB shares. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:HRB opened at $56.08 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

