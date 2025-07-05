Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG opened at $239.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.22.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.36.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

