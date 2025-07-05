Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after buying an additional 2,199,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $36,561,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 133.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 445,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Toro by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 373,736 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 362,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Capmk cut shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $74.54 on Friday. Toro Company has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.