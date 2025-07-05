Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $101.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price objective on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

