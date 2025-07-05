Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $158.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.92. Universal Display Corporation has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

