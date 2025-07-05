Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $224.55 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $227.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total value of $28,999,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,560,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,631,919.36. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $21,645,705.24. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,431 shares of company stock worth $60,571,609 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

