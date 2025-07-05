Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,754,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $65,839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 54,434.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,744 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,355,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,435,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after buying an additional 535,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

