Amalgamated Bank Purchases 3,001 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,792,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,471,000 after buying an additional 218,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 357,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $5,056,000. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 325,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $5,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 813,566 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,017.44. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

