Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 120,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.58. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

