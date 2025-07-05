Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.6%

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.19 and a 200 day moving average of $126.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

