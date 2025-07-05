Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

SRPT opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $154.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

