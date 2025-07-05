Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 182,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 248,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $37.76 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

