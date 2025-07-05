Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,131 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,911,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,932,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $163,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,613,000 after acquiring an additional 337,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $131.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.19 and its 200 day moving average is $119.68. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $143.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

