Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,915 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

