Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,014 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NFG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 195.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.28. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $86.45.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 497.67%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.