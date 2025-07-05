Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,274 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.69.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

