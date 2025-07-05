Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,794 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 337,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV opened at $55.10 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.