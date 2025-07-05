Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,382 Shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in UGI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in UGI by 25.3% in the first quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in UGI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI opened at $35.16 on Friday. UGI Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

