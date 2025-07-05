Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,553 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kyndryl from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

NYSE:KD opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $43.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,035,292.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

