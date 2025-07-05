Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,814 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.11%.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

