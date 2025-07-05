Amalgamated Bank Sells 525 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,527,000 after purchasing an additional 607,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CommVault Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

CommVault Systems Stock Up 2.2%

CommVault Systems stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.69 and a twelve month high of $192.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 0.73.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total transaction of $254,610.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,053.72. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

