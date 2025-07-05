Amalgamated Bank Sells 968 Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Repligen Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.96.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

