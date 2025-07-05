Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 429,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 266,399 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 271,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 74,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.6%

FBIN opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.12. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.