Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 879.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

IDA stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.77 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

