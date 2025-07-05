American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AFG opened at $126.40 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.73 and a one year high of $150.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.71.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

