Analyzing NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) & Q Biomed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

NeueHealth and Q Biomed are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q Biomed has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Q Biomed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $936.66 million 0.07 -$134.68 million ($22.00) -0.31 Q Biomed $280,000.00 N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares NeueHealth and Q Biomed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Q Biomed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeueHealth.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and Q Biomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -14.28% N/A -17.46% Q Biomed N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeueHealth and Q Biomed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Q Biomed 0 0 0 0 0.00

NeueHealth presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.89%. Given NeueHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than Q Biomed.

Summary

NeueHealth beats Q Biomed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeueHealth



NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About Q Biomed



Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride Sr-89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain. It is also developing Man-01, that is used for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B, a novel chemotherapeutic for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research Inc. for the development of therapeutic drugs to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, glaucoma, kidney diseases, and others. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

