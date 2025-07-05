Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

