Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,145,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,951,000 after purchasing an additional 877,954 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,543,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,984 shares during the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $21,226,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 50.37% and a negative return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

