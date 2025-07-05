Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Davis Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Davis Capital Management increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Davis Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.86. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.62 to $188.32 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.95.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

