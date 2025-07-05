Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $213.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

