Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 27,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Apple stock opened at $213.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.95.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

