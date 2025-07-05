Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 273.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 1,123.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.01, for a total transaction of $732,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,888.95. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.47, for a total value of $3,307,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,871.16. This represents a 30.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,696 shares of company stock worth $19,291,140. 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $209.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.54. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $246.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.73.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

