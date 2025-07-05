ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,901,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,190,000 after purchasing an additional 817,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,313 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,875,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,696,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 203,742 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 601.7% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,567,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,628 shares during the period.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. ATI had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $4,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 356,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,924,234.34. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,359 shares of company stock worth $15,103,486 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ATI to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

