Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.47 and traded as high as $24.10. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 678 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Down 1.4%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

