Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,643,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19,370.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 426,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,521,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,359 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,305.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 245,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE AVY opened at $183.24 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.09.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

