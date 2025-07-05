Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $87,850,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,296 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $55,876,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $56,215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,620 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AXTA opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.