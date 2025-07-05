Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,669 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 3,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Banco Santander Chile Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. Banco Santander Chile has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Banco Santander Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. Banco Santander Chile’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Banco Santander Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

