BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.42 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.63 ($0.20). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.21), with a volume of 352,486 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.
