BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.42 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 14.63 ($0.20). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 15.40 ($0.21), with a volume of 352,486 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Stock Up 0.5%

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.42. The stock has a market cap of £84.17 million, a P/E ratio of -367.96 and a beta of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.