Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Baxter International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 50,377,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,469,002,000 after buying an additional 5,779,100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,450,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,548,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,306,000 after acquiring an additional 662,042 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,904,000 after purchasing an additional 502,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11,821.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 387,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 384,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of BAX opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -61.82%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

